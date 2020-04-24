The 2020 coronavirus will certainly have its place in global history. Though it’s not the history most of us expected to see in the new decade.

Could we have ever expected an epidemic would burst into our lives, hampering habits we’ve continued daily most of our lives?

As a typical senior 80-plus years, I’m always sorting items from the past. Quite a coincidence, I came across a minor epidemic highlighted in a news story in March of 1952.

I was a senior at Kansas State College and had written the article for the college newspaper. The doctor interviewed reported more than 100 students were in quarantine at the college hospital.

They realized it was necessary to keep the students from exposing others. Measles caused many epidemics before a vaccine was developed in the 1960’s.

An article in the Burlington Hawk-Eye of Nov. 24, 1971, in my files tells the story of Burlington’s school students getting immunized with the measles vaccine. The vaccine had been developed and became successful to stop the spread of the measles a few years before.

However, a measles outbreak (rather than epidemic) had moved through the school community when nearly 250 students came down with the virus. Thus the clinic was planned for Burlington and West Burlington students to stop spreading measles.

Again I had written an article for the newspaper entitled, “Jeepers Creepers and some weepers.” Four crews from the State Department of Health came to town to give the vaccinations. Local volunteers from the PTA and medical persons joined each crew to help with the students.

I was a PTA parent volunteer joining five others in my crew giving shots to students at Flint Hills, Sunnyside, Middletown, West Burlington and Danville. Ann Humel was the nurse for our crew and Reed Davis, Des Moines County Health Center administrator, said the clinic “went smoothly like clockwork.” There were 3,639 shots administered to youngsters between 1 and 12 years of age.

As a high school freshman, I had another connection with a community epidemic. Scarlet fever moved through our rural communities in Kansas in 1944. My mother came down with scarlet fever that fall. Ol’ Doc Bitzer, the county health officer, couldn’t apologize enough for putting up the quarantine sign on our door, especially at Christmas. I didn’t recall Christmas day that year. I was curled up in bed with the bug.

In the 1940’s and 50’s, polio (infantile paralysis) moved through the county, killing and paralyzing many. In August of 1949, my parents, brother and I had gone on a summer auto trip to Canada and down the East Coast visiting relatives. On our return home we heard my teenage cousin Wilma Jean had passed away from polio. Thank goodness a vaccine was developed to stop polio.

The current pandemic shows us there are still new obstacles to overcome. The medical and health professionals involved must find the solutions. Testing, more testing and research by scientists and medical personnel need time to find the answers.

In the meantime, be patient, pray if it’s your thing, and persist to follow guidelines from the medical profession.

Olive Sullivan, Burlington