I am currently acting as the primary caregiver for my roommate's 80-year-old mother while on my third week of self-isolation from the Covid-19 Pandemic.

I’m also part of the millions of unemployed where my job was wiped out by the urgent need to greatly reduce social distance. Yet, it’s not the end of the world for me since it is providing me plenty of time to read and write.

One of the things that I keep reading is that a certain sector of our Great Nation, to this day, continues to not take Covid-19 seriously.

The first confirmed case was on Jan. 19 in Snohomish County, Washington. Wise leadership should have taken steps to protect American citizens, but I’m not going to get into that colossal failure.

However, we can learn from those mistakes to prepare for a future of self-isolation until a vaccine becomes available.

Over a decade ago my idiot father planted two acres of sweet corn for the entire family. We had so much that it became routine to discuss who would bring sweet corn to family dinners instead of having three hot pots set at the table to dish through.

So, the idea that I am planting in your heads, is to prepare to grow large gardens this spring to prepare yourself to be self-sustainable through next winter. I also wouldn’t be surprised if single-use, small hog and chicken farms came roaring back.

Dr. Fauci has said that if it looks like we overreacted and overprepared then we did everything right. It will hurt no one to have a bountiful fall harvest for self-sustainment until the vaccine is made for those who are in the target area of being deathly susceptible to Covid-19.

Stay safe; stay healthy, and may the fruits of your labors sustain you through this scary time.

Jared Brunk, St. Louis, formerly of Burlington