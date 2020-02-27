For Friday, Feb. 28

ARIES: (March 21-April 19) HHH A more possessive streak emerges and makes you wonder what is happening. Work-related interactions carry a secretive tone. Refuse to honor a request that could be costly or difficult in some manner. Tonight: Indulge a little.

TAURUS: (April 20-May 20) HHHHH You could be exhausted by another person and his or her decisions. You might wonder if others understand the impact of interrupting you as you work or are in the middle of a conversation. You might need to put a stop to this behavior. Tonight: All smiles.

GEMINI: (May 21-June 20) HHH Play it more low-key. What you see could change. A current of the unexpected runs through your day, possibly your life. You might not want to discuss a personal matter. One-on-one relating changes your perception. Tonight: What works for you.

CANCER: (June 21-July 22) HHHHH Your emotions run out of control. You could experience substantial highs and lows. Neither set of feelings is an accurate representation of things. They are only feelings, which change quickly. Tonight: Follow the action.

LEO: (July 23-Aug. 22) HHHH A must appearance could benefit you far more than you realize. Know when you have had enough and cannot push any more. Let others demonstrate their essence and opinions. An unexpected event could force a second look. Tonight: Out till the wee hours.

VIRGO: (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) HHHH Look at the long term. What's important is that you detach to get a sense of the big picture. Do not respond to a child or friend's power play. Rather, allow this person to reveal more of who he or she truly is. Tonight: Opt for something different.

LIBRA: (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) HHHHH One-on-one relating could take you down an unusual path. At first, you might not feel comfortable with what is happening. The unexpected occurs when dealing with an important person. Tonight: Walk away from a power play.

SCORPIO: (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) HHHHH Others respond to your energy. How you handle the intensity of the moment could be crucial. Choose your words with care; otherwise, you might find that an apology is necessary. Be clear when describing your desires. Tonight: Decide what you want.

SAGITTARIUS: (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) HHH Plunge into a project with determination and a desire to clear out additional work. Revise your thoughts financially. You also might change the nature of your work or days. Be open to change. Tonight: Put up your feet and relax.

CAPRICORN: (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) HHHHH Your imagination charms a loved one or someone who is very close to you. As a result, you could find more harmony when dealing with this person. A child or a funny situation triggers your imagination. Tonight: Reveal more of your sense of humor.

AQUARIUS: (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) HHHH Stay centered knowing you can only gain by not being reactive. Surprises surround real estate or a domestic matter. You cannot change what is happening, but you can control your responses. Weigh the pros and cons. Tonight: Head home early.

PISCES: (Feb. 19-March 20) HHHHH Share your opinions, but don't expect agreement. A phone call or email could stun you. Take your time having a discussion. You could have a difficult time getting others to agree with you. Expect some controversy. Tonight: Return calls and emails first.