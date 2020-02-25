I love people. It is so rare for me to meet someone and feel that I didn’t like them. I think what we look for in life and in others, we usually find. If we have a general mistrust of others, we’ll find others untrustworthy. If we believe everyone is out to get us, we’ll subconsciously work to make it true. Our mind works overtime to make our belief system accurate, even if it’s not. If you are suspicious of everyone, you will find bits and pieces of unconnected information and assemble them into a tale that conforms to your belief.

I’ve always loved and trusted people. And yes, I have been deceived, hurt and disappointed a few times but overall, when I expect the best intentions from others, I usually get it. I believe when people realize you expect the best from them, they don’t want to disappoint.

I’ve only known two people in my entire life that I felt were dishonest to the point of almost being evil. One male and one female. One systematically tried to destroy an entire business organization because he felt slighted. He didn’t care how many families were hurt or jobs destroyed. The other lied and deceived me in ways that I still find mind-boggling and did so purposefully and without regret. So yes, there are bad people in the world. However, the vast majority would never allow themselves to treat others as these two did. If I were to base my beliefs in human nature on the actions of these two, I’d live a miserable life, always on guard and suspicious of others. I choose to recognize that of the thousands I have met, those two were an anomaly. The overwhelming vast majority of people are good natured and kind.

Rather than focusing on a couple of bad actors, I choose to believe and expect the best of others. I like and trust everyone I meet unless they give me a reason to feel otherwise. And even if for some reason I meet someone who does, I certainly don’t wish them any harm. You may not be a friend but that does not mean you should be my enemy. Why should it have to be an either/or proposition? As my mother use to say, live and let live. I don’t need nor want enemies in my life and I think most people with enemies helped create them.

Rather than making enemies, let’s make a positive impact on others, friends or not. Make a lasting impression on others by being helpful and caring. Everyone you meet is going through something. Your kindness may lighten their load. Scripture (Philippians 2:4) teaches us that we should not only look out for our own interests but also take an interest in others. There is the old saying that says “No one cares how much you know, until they know how much you care.”

Being kind to others is easy. It takes no special talents or gifts. To make a difference in the lives of others, you don’t have to be beautiful or handsome. You didn’t have to attend an Ivy League University or graduate from high school. You don’t need talent or any special ability at all. To make a difference, all you must do is care.

There comes a time in everyone’s life when kindness is needed. I’ve met people who say that they don’t need friends or the help of others. I always shake my head, realizing the fallacy of that belief. There comes a time when we all need someone and if we have never cared about others, how can you expect others to care about you?

To expect honesty from others, be honest. To make friends be a friend. To expect kindness, give kindness in advance. Creating lasting relationships is about investing your time and attention to create them.

As I’ve mentioned, I am currently fighting a health issue. I’m optimistic of my outcome, but I have been touched in ways that I never expected by the kindness of others. New friends, and old friends alike, have expressed their concern and offered encouragement. Friends have brought meals to our home, offered rides to distant hospitals and pledged their support in any way needed. Readers of my books and this column have called and written to me saying, “I pray for you daily.” For me, that is better than any prescribed medicine or treatment.

I’m hopeful I will not need help, but I know it’s there if required. I feel blessed. You can feel those same blessings when you reach out and become a blessing to others.

Who can you bless today with an act of friendship and kindness?

Gary W. Moore is a syndicated columnist, speaker and author of three books including the award-winning, critically acclaimed, “Playing with the Enemy.” Follow Gary on Twitter @GaryWMoore721 and at www.garywmoore.com.