Republicans contend the impeachment proceedings are politically driven. Then why aren't they seeking sworn testimony and documents to gather more information, determine the facts?

It is hard to imagine anyone questioning Sen. Joni Ernst’s allegiance to President Donald Trump. She has been among his most unwavering supporters.

Some Iowans watching her daily commentaries to reporters as Trump's impeachment trial unfolds may question her allegiance to the U.S. Constitution and the integrity of the U.S. Senate.

The current president was impeached by the U.S. House in December on charges that he pressured the Ukrainian government to investigate his political rivals and withheld aid to the country, and that he obstructed the House’s investigation of him. Now it is up to the Senate to decide whether to remove him from office.

Senators would benefit from hearing from witnesses to have as much information as possible before making that important decision, but many Republicans seem uninterested in uncovering new information.

Ernst and Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa should step up and publicly support hearing from witnesses. They should vote "yes" if the Senate takes up the question of whether to issue subpoenas — and insist that any issued subpoenas are enforced.

All senators took an oath to "do impartial justice" in the impeachment trial. But it appears that Ernst already has her mind made up.

On Saturday, Trump’s legal team made opening arguments, presenting a brief case for why the Senate should not convict the president. Ernst was apparently convinced by the short presentation.

“I thought today was an incredible two hours, and within two hours, I thought that the White House counsel and their team entirely shredded the case that has been presented by the House managers,” she said. “What we heard today was very concise; it was full of truths and facts, as presented by the House managers’ own witnesses. It was not filled with half-truths and personal stories.”

Then, on Monday evening, following the second day of hearing from Trump's defense team, Ernst interjected herself in the Democratic caucus race, speculating about whether the team's focus on Joe Biden and his son could hurt the former vice president during the upcoming caucuses. "I’m really interested to see how this discussion today informs and influences the Iowa caucus voters," she said. "Will they be supporting Vice President Biden at this point? Not sure about that."

She might want to contemplate whether the process, and her comments, will influence Iowa voters when they go to the polls in November to decide whether she deserves a second term.

Then there was her response in mid-January after the nonpartisan Government Accountability Office determined the White House violated the law when it withheld nearly $400 million in assistance to Ukraine — an issue at the heart of impeachment proceedings.

Ernst dismissed the GAO findings as “moot” because the White House did eventually provide the aid to Ukraine.

“So, no I don't believe that we need to hear from additional witnesses based on that information, because he got the aid to Ukraine, and in a way that was specified by Congress," she said.

The message from the junior senator seems to be: It’s OK to break the law as long as you later abide by it.

The president’s defenders argue it would be inappropriate for senators, as jurors, to seek information House Democrats, as prosecutors, didn’t provide. But that stance requires fatalistic acceptance of Trump’s categorical obstruction of the House’s attempts to procure more witnesses and information, and blithe dismissal of the many differences between this proceeding and a conventional criminal trial.

