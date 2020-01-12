I am writing in regard to the video footage that recently came to light concerning the 16-year-old Guatemalan refugee who died in U.S. custody at the border in May.

I would hope every American would be appalled an heartsick over the footage of that young boy doubled up, dying sick and alone on a bare concrete floor.

Where were the people in charge of this facility? Why are we still locking up these children who have done nothing wrong except be poor and desperate? Why are we prosecuting our immigration wars on the backs of defenseless children?

Argue immigration and "border security" all you want; I would hope all Americans would be outraged over allowing a child to die like that while in immigration custody. I also would urge people to contact their Congress people concerning the treatment of minors in detention. The only certain thing is nothing will change if our elected officials believe we are "OK" with these policies.

In Advent, Christians prepare for the coming of the Christ child. This year, I hope all Christians remember Jesus was a refugee child like that Guatemalan boy, a child who fled the political violence in His birthplace and took refuge in Egypt. It is worth noting the Egyptian government did not throw the Christ child into detention, separate Him from His parents, or allow Him to die, sick and alone, on a bare concrete floor.

How sad that the Egyptian government was more humane than ours seems to be these days.

Deborah Blaufuss, Burlington