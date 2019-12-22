The Burlington/West Burlington area has lots of great assets — a flourishing community college, state-of-the-art public school buildings, the dynamic Greater Burlington Partnership, a beautiful regional library with an outstanding staff, a superb multi-service hospital and many other outstanding features.

Two other important attractions rounding out our list, however, are the abundance of historic architecture and our location on the Mississippi River. Though we could probably do more to develop our connection to the river, our wonderful historic residential and commercial buildings have been drawing tourists to the area for years. The annual Heritage Trust Tour of Homes draws people from throughout the region, and I personally know people who were so attracted by our historic charm that they actually moved here.

Cascade Bridge is a contributing part of that appeal. Built in 1896 to celebrate Iowa's 50th anniversary of statehood, it serves as a gateway to two other wonderful attractions, Dankwardt and Crapo Parks. At 123 years old, though, and in deteriorating shape, its future is a major question for the community.

The options are simple — repair the bridge, tear it down and build a new one, or tear it down and do not replace it.

My first choice, all other things being equal, would be to renovate it. There's a magic to historic structures that connects people to their past. Being in the presence of a functioning structure of that age is a special experience.

Unfortunately, there are some negatives with renovation. Because of the need to assess the strength of each individual piece, the price would be much higher than building a new bridge. Also, the original design was an "efficient" one, which made for faster construction and fewer materials, but which also meant there was little redundancy built in. If the right member failed, the whole bridge would go.

On the current bridge, I feel the most historically interesting part is underneath, where few people go. The part visible to traffic is, from my perspective, not very appealing, looking more industrial than historical. A well-designed new bridge could have architectural details that create a sense of history similar to our best historical churches and homes.

I'm also not in favor of just removing the bridge as a solution. A friend told me he felt it's embarrassing to have one of your biggest streets cut off from two of your biggest attractions. And apparently, all GPS systems are not aware the bridge is closed. We still have delivery people, tourists and even area residents come to a dead end on the north side trying to get to an address on the south side.

The multi-state Great River Road, of course, used to go over Cascade Bridge. These days, people doing day trips or exploring on vacation get a poor impression of our area's vitality when they find out they have to make a large detour around the bridge.

One other problem with not replacing the bridge is the families who live on the south side of it. Though they originally had quick access to downtown, now they have the annoyance of driving 15 miles per hour through the park every time they go anywhere and detouring through two school zones to get downtown.

My personal feeling is that construction of a new bridge is probably our best choice. A new cement bridge could be built that would be stronger, look more historic and appealing and would be easier to maintain. Easy access to downtown would return, and tourists on the Great River Road would have a more positive experience.

On a side note, there are two other projects besides Cascade Bridge that would greatly add to our region's appeal. The group that created the eye-catching and stunning downtown steeple- lighting will be meeting this spring to plan dramatic lighting for the Great River Bridge and for Snake Alley. Led by Gretchen Miller and Chad Palmer, this project should greatly enhance the impression these two icons make on visitors and residents alike.

All three together, Cascade Bridge, Great River Bridge and Snake Alley, will go a long way in capitalizing on the historic flavor that both residents and visitors find so appealing.

Jerry Parks resides in Burlington on south side of Cascade Bridge.