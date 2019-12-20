The more science studies the photons of light the more amazed we become. Traveling 186,282 miles in ONE SECOND, light makes the passage from our sun to us in just 8 minutes. That’s faster than my grandchildren opening their Christmas gifts. Then light is received by green plant organelles called chloroplasts that convert the solar energy of light into chemical energy that plants and animals and humans need for food. Whatever you eat is due to sunlight. Sunlight gives us warmth in the earth, rain and wind in the sky, and sunlight can teach us something very profound and holy about passages at the end of a year.

The history of human discovery about sunlight is fascinating. Euclid taught us that light travels in a straight line. Two thousand years later, Galileo showed us if we can divert the path light travels, we can change the way we see our world. He took a curved lens and made the telescope that allows us to see far into the heavens. Shortly thereafter, Robert Hooke used the lens to bend light to see into the surprising microscopic world. Then Isaac Newton revealed light is composed of multiple colors of energy, and years later Father Secchi realized the spectroscope can spread out light from stars to determine their elemental make-up. Michelson calculated light’s incredible speed and Einstein concluded with light in the formula E=mc2 a little mass can be converted into incredible pure energy, energy enough to “light” our cities or destroy them.

Perhaps the most fascinating model of light is that it is a portion of the massless spectrum of energy that passes from the sun into space. Without any medium, it is pure essence that at times acts like a wave and at other times a particle. Humans have used that spectrum of radio waves, microwaves, x-rays, and gamma rays that help our communications, transportation, medicine, and cooking. Is light real? Is it a miracle?

The science of light is only part of the story. Light seems to defy our attempts to understand its final essence, almost as if it had divine origins. It is no coincidence the early Christians moved the celebration of Jesus’ birth to the longest night of the year in those days, December 25th. Jesus, born under the conjunction of bright planets, went on to say He is the light of the world, bringing hope into the darkest corners of a person’s heart where anger often reigns. Light became a metaphor for the triumphs of good over evil, and truth over falsehood, and a metaphor for illumination of knowledge like the oil lamps on the logos of many colleges. Light cheers us and light represents our strong loyalties in our red, blue, or green porchlights.

So, the precedent is there in western culture to elevate light from a science lesson to a question: What does light do for you?

December is a time for passages. We pause to take stock of 2019 before the tic of a new decade tocks. What unfinished business do you have that needs to be completed? I suggest we let the light dawn in our hearts to help us evaluate our perspective in the way we see the world, events, and people. How we see the world through our lens of what is real is called our worldview.

So many folks walk around in perpetual anger. “If more people managed their habit of upsetting me, I wouldn’t be so angry!” (Talk about a seasonal affective disorder!) Our divisive political climate, and some of the media which feeds on it, seem to feed our hunger for drama or revenge. Sides are entrenched as were soldiers in the Battle of the Somme in 1916. This is not healthy for us. I suggest we need the light of December to shine torches into our hearts and see if we can forgive those events and people, past and present, which we allow to irritate us.

Anger is the one substance that we don’t control; it controls us. The more you hold on to anger, the more you lose. Have you forgiven anyone, lately?

Deep in the darkness of December comes the story of the off-duty Dallas police officer who accidentally shot and killed her apartment neighbor because she was confused when she entered the apartment one floor above her own and thought the innocent man was an intruder. Later, convicted and sitting in court in a pool of her own self-rejection, the brother of the deceased got up and publicly forgave the woman. Then the deceased family forgave the woman after justice was served. Then the judge, her duties completed, got up and hugged the woman and gave her a Bible that will be her light in the darkness of prison.

When a situation of such deep anger, sadness, or remorse drags us down, we need justice, yes, but we need more than that. There really are choices to be made. Perhaps the passages of this month will help us in our choices to forgive the unforgiveable, even when we know we will never forget what happened. There is hope for removing the things that violate our calm selves. That’s why God shook the world: not with a bomb, but with a babe. Christmas offers that if your worldview is too small to blast your anger, there is another.

Forgiveness is part of the miracle lights of Christmas. “To err is human; to forgive, divine.” “That light shines in the darkness and the darkness has not understood it.” Which is bigger, to believe in the Miracle of a Virgin Birth, or believe in the miracle of forgiveness? Perhaps they come from the same source. Before the end of the year, may you make one of those miracles happen. Merry Christmas, and may God’s perpetual light shine upon you in the New Year.

John D. Griffith is a retired military chaplain and Christian Church minister and a graduate of the United States Guard Academy. He taught high school math and science at Great River Christian school for seven years, and presently serves in the Des Moines County Community Emergency Response Team (CERT). John also enjoys tutoring students and helping youth achieve their full potential.