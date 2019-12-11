With my friends who were in Boone from 1969-1978 in Boone, Do you remember after Thanksgiving, when Christmas shopping started?

Every Friday night, we would walk through Boone, starting at 9th street and walk down 6th, just going into stores, looking and enjoying the Christmas music. The whole town was full of msic-all kinds of good old Christmas songs. Even religious songs. I remember the clang of Salvation Army bells—they were on every corner.

I can still see and hear them to this day. There was the loud clang of the bells on top of the citizen’s bank. I believe it was the same song every year.

The kids would get a free bag of popcorn from Santa and I believe that popcorn came from the stand on the corner of 9th and Story. I remember ids would get their picture with Santa, free-of-charge and have their names put into drawings for prizes!

There are times I still hear the music of Christmas, the whole town was full of Christmas and happy faces were everywhere. I will always remember the frat Christmas of Boone, in the great old days.

Christmas is now all for money and greed. No more free popcorn or even pictures with Santa!

I really wish we could have this good old Christmas come back again.