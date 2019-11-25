Ask the presidential candidates camping out in Iowa to agree to transfer at least $200 billion from the Pentagon to real national security for everyone.

Marking my grandson’s 18th birthday during his university’s family weekend in October, I marveled yet again at how uniquely incredible he is — even as a dot on a mega-campus.

Curiously, rather than being properly impressed with my incomparable grandson, others were hopelessly riveted on their different, uniquely incredible offspring. It’s a common affliction, one that unites parents and grandparents.

My hopes and fears for my one-of-a-kind grandson’s future are inextricably linked to those for each student — and for all of the world’s miraculous youth. They will survive or face extinction on the same small planet.

Will there be another fall day in 30 years when my grandson and his age cohorts visit a beautiful midwestern campus to see another generation of bright-eyed youths eager to work through their lives?

Unfortunately, the chances are slim. America is marching toward annihilation, a process that has already proved catastrophic for millions and will inevitably come home to roost.

How can this be?

We squander obscene billions of poorly spent dollars in a pit called the Pentagon, larding ready pockets of military contractors and their allies. At the same time, we neglect crucial investments in environment, health, education, public housing and diplomacy that would give the human race a fighting chance at the next century.

We obsess over national security, even as we sabotage it.

Worse, since military contractors pay lobbyists, who pay politicians, who funnel more money into contractors’ pockets, we are caught in a vicious and accelerating cycle.

That’s sad news.

Consider just how much money we have thrown at futile wars since the attacks of 9-11. Since 9-11, the U.S. has spent $5,900,000,000,000 on undeclared wars — a long number that divides out to $17,910 per American. That amounts to $56,416,709,840 out of Iowans’ shrinking pocketbooks in the last 20 years.

We spend more for “defense” than the next seven countries combined. The Pentagon consumes more than the combined U.S. budget for education, federal courts, affordable housing, local economic development and the entire State Department (which is tasked with crafting diplomacy on which international relations rest).

As a return on this “investment,” we are snared in a metastasizing quagmire, massive numbers of refugees, more militant groups worldwide, and not a single military success.

On the other hand, we watch China — with a much smaller military — gaining in world influence.

And for pennies, Russia cyber-sabotages our elections and increases its sway throughout Africa. Are Asians smarter than “us?” To our detriment, venerable lies about military glory and “patriotism” die hard.

We would be living in a much different world if we had invested $5,900,000,000,000 in preventive health care, early childhood education, eliminating college debt, building affordable housing, transitioning from fossil fuels, protecting water resources and oceans, cyber-security and building bridges of friendship to other threatened populations around the globe.

Our real challenges are not military and cannot be met militarily. In fact, military posturing exacerbates all other dilemmas. And yet we persist.

The good news is that it doesn’t have to be this way. If we decide to, we can craft a safer, more secure world for everyone’s grandchildren with fewer dollars than we are now tossing into the Pentagon maw. Really.

It depends on us, Iowans especially at this moment.

Iowans’ position at the political and geographic center of the country has given us out-sized power in jump-starting the 2020 presidential election process and setting the terms of the debate. Like so much else, this is unfair, but it’s a rule of the game and an opportunity Iowans don’t normally get.

We owe it our descendants (and ourselves) to pay attention, push ourselves out of our comfort zones and let the world know that Iowans are educated, brave and conscientious people.

Each of us has opportunities to shake hands and question at least two presidential candidates a week from now until Feb. 6. One of them will probably assume great power in re-shaping our prospects for the future. How can anyone not participate?

Few are experts on the budget, climate science and health systems, which need not deter us. No one knows everything. But confronting candidates effectively means crafting questions and stances that elicit unscripted responses and specific commitments.

We can politely reject weaseling and “non-answers.” It may take practice, for which Iowans have ample opportunity. That’s how we step up to do our part for our country and humanity.

It’s hard to be optimistic, but giving up hope is unthinkable. It’s for my grandchildren. And yours. And theirs.