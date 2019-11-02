President Donald Trump drove the Left crazy likening his impeachment hearings to a lynching.

Lynching (terror) typically relates to mob execution without trial.

Note: Democrat presidential candidates Senators Kamala Harris and Corey Booker introduced legislation in Feb. 2019 to designate lynching a federal hate crime.

So the Washington Post presented an article 10/24 on lynching, detailing the 1918 death of Mary Turner. Mary’s husband had been lynched for a crime he didn’t commit and she was ready to identify his killers. They hunted her down, strung her up from a tree by her ankles, soaked her with gasoline and burnt her clothes off. Her eight month old unborn baby was cut from her belly, dropped on the ground, whimpered twice before it’s head was crushed by the heel of a boot.

Certainly barbaric/brutal/inhumane by any standard, but that was a hundred years ago and things are different now. Today taxpayers provide funding (Planned Parenthood) to remove a live baby from a healthy mother allowing sale of fetal tissue like brains and beating hearts.

It’s called women’s rights, women’s health care, choice, even research.

Leland Graber, Wayland