My president wants to make America great again. This is similar to King Josiah in Judah, Charles II in England, and the reforms after Pharaoh Akhenaten. The topic of reforms is interesting, and we must not become jaded about the possibility that America could stand sizeable re-shaping.

There was a Hawk Eye letter to the editor two years ago asking or challenging when was America ever great. By defining America in terms of oppression, injustice, and moral turpitude, the writer concluded that America was never great. I would like to offer a reply, an equally narrow and equally historical reply, but I think it represents the true colors of America, here in November. For the greatness of America, as well as her uniqueness, lies not only in opportunity and industry and baseball and apple pie but also in the great religious experiment called religious freedom.

Religious freedom from state- or church-control propelled a congregation of English pilgrims across the storm-swept Atlantic in November 1620. There is a fierce vein of independence that Americans have enjoyed from the beginning, 170 years before their descendants penned “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof.” However, we must never forget that not everyone is religious. Aboard the Mayflower there were almost equal numbers of “strangers” — people aboard who were either Christian or non-believers and who were not part of that separatist congregation. Yet, when a storm threatened them all, the Mayflower would have sunk had not the reasoned minds of all parties come up with a solution to strengthen the mast.

This is a seaworthy object lesson here for the true colors of the separation of church and state, and it argues that neither party can exist without the other, and no party should try to sink the other. Religious freedom and secular distance from religion are too sides of the same shinny coin. There is no state church or state influence on church. No one has the authority to silence religion in the public sphere. No one can force a person to be religiously indoctrinated.

St. Augustine wrote of two cities: the City of God and the City of Man. Religion inspires us with morality, hope, and meaning in this life and in preparation for the next life. The state must respect that influence. Furthermore, the state is charged with the ways and means of justice, general welfare, defense, domestic tranquility, etc. that are the secular elements in our lives. The church must respect that civil control. The irony of the Pilgrims is they wanted separation but within two generations they were part of the much larger colonies, and by 1818 there were no more religious tests for leadership positions in secular government. In my opinion, the greatness here is that each party realized that freedom of ideas worked in the best interests of both parties. The Puritan morals and Enlightenment logic influenced each other and these ideals became two noble black and white feathers in the Haliaeetus luciocephalus called America.

Here at Thanksgiving, I’m suggesting Don’t give away or let anyone take away your birthright. Thomas Jefferson is in your camp whether you are religious or secular. He wrote that famous “separation between church and state” in reply to an association of Baptists who first wrote to him asking if their rights as Christians would be protected in the new administration. Jefferson replied in the affirmative: a wall of separation between church and state protects the religious freedom of all Americans from state control, governmental tempering, or coercion.

To recognize Jefferson’s intent more clearly, we read Jefferson’s earlier 1786 Virginia Statute for Religious Freedom clause where he wrote: “No man shall be compelled to frequent or support any religious worship, place, or ministry whatsoever, nor shall …suffer on account of his religious opinions or belief; but that all men shall be free to profess, and by argument to maintain, their opinion in matters of religion, and that the same shall in no wise diminish, enlarge, or affect their civil capacities.”

With this greatness comes caution, first to the believer, and second to the secularist. We must not attempt to create a theocracy without a secular essence of government. The church is subordinate to the state in temporal matters as long as the state is not tyrannical. Further, religious people must remember that the word “religion” means “to bind together.” Religion, with living, wholesome relationships, can be the most freeing form of hope and action, but religion without relationship will become a constipated mess. Believers are to live their lives in holiness before Almighty God and attempt to influence neighbor and governor for the greater good.

Second, the secularist must not attempt to cast religion aside on the altar of reason. This action is to invite the sharp blade of the guillotine as France wielded in the early 1800s. Further, the secularist should guard against the overreach of science. Science can be the dispassionate quest of knowledge to help humanity, or scientism can be the new priesthood of all-knowing authority which allows no other ideas in the room.

Greatness is both parties working together. Believers should serve on public or private school boards, and strive to create stable citizens. Secular history books should stop pretending that the one who had the single greatest influence on the western world never lived. Professors should stop using valuable class time to suggest that Christian ideas are delusional and Christians are uneducated.

The issue here is not whether we accept evidence for a divine presence or not. The issue is can we revel in our greatness that allows the Rock of Ages and the age of the rocks to be discussed in the marketplace of ideas.

The greatness of America is not in the past; it is in the present, because of the past, if we can keep it. Bloodless transfers of power and smooth interstate systems are examples of secular greatness. “Rebellion to Tyrants is Obedience to God” (Jefferson) is moral greatness. All told, the true colors of America are like the harvest in the cornucopia: we are not the same fruit and vegetables, but we are colorful, and we can live together in the same basket. Together, this Thanksgiving, we pause to say thank you to God for the freedoms of this noble land and the legacy of our ancestors who chose to work together for the common good.

John D. Griffith is a retired military chaplain and Christian Church minister and a graduate of the United States Guard Academy. He taught high school math and science at Great River Christian school for seven years, and presently serves in the Des Moines County Community Emergency Response Team (CERT). John also enjoys tutoring students and helping youth achieve their full potential.