Turning 76 years old isn’t really a big deal these days.

Longevity has increased regularly over my lifetime, and there are more and more so-called “old folks” today than ever before.

But, in the Haglund family, it’s a pretty big deal. I’m the oldest Haglund male, at least in my family, alive today. The last male to turn that age was my grandfather, who turned 76 in 1954. His eldest son, my uncle Daniel, died in 1960 when he was just 52. My father, 10 years younger than his brother, was only 44 when he died in 1963. My only brother passed away at 54.

On the other hand, the women in the family are akin to the Energizer Bunny – they go on … and on … and on. The pacesetter among the ladies was my great aunt Hattie, who was 104 years old when she took her last breath.

It’s not often I find myself thinking about longevity, but when I think of the things I’ve seen, and sometimes done, it’s hard not to think about some of those things.

Some of those things, I didn’t think about much when they happened. As years passed, though, they became much more important to me. Ask any of my teachers (if there are any still living) about my performance in history classes. I found those classes boring and the grades I earned reflected my attention deficit in class and my failure to read much, if anything, in text books.

I wonder now how many readers were alive when John F. Kennedy was assassinated in Dallas. It was my first payday Friday when that occurred in 1963 in Dallas. I was cashing that check at a bank in Fort Dodge when the news broke and all the cashiers raced to the radio, tears streaming down their faces, as the first details came across the airwaves.

Racing back across the alley to the Fort Dodge Messenger, even though I was a rookie sportswriter, I helped as much as a “newbie” could in getting three separate issues of the daily paper ready and sent out to be mailed or hand-delivered to subscribers across a wide portion of northwest Iowa.

I learned a lot that day about cooperation and working together in a high-pressure newsroom.

Count me among most Americans who were both saddened and shocked at that dastardly deed in Texas. I drove home to Alleman after working to get the Friday edition(s) put together, printed and out the door to be circulated – each of the three editions carrying as much updated information that became available.

I suppose the first “big” name athlete I first met during my newspaper days was Sherwin “Thumper” Thorson, who was from Fort Dodge and played football in the Forest Evashevski era at Iowa. He went on to star in the Canadian Football League, and was playing there when I met him on a downtown Fort Dodge street corner.

To say I was awed would be a huge understatement.

In the ensuing years, I met many more people who’d become household names and were idols of many American youngsters. I suppose my favorite of all was the late Ray Nitschke, an all-pro linebacker for the Green Bay Packers. I met him the first time at a Packers’ Press Day luncheon in 1971 and later when he attended a high school game at the new Wausau West High School, and I ushered him to the press box so he could escape the constant barrage of autograph-seekers. We became friends after that episode.

Stationed in Nuremberg, Germany, from 1966-68, I was completely “blown away” by the many historical sites in that city, the city where Adolph Hitler planned to build his headquarters. I stood at the doorway, from which Hitler emerged to view the troops, and actually stood at the podium where Hitler stood as his Storm Troopers marched past. I’d imagine many readers have seen film of those huge gatherings.

I saw the huge, unfinished Congresshalle (congress hall), a massive horseshoe-shaped structure that was to be the headquarters where Hitler would rule the world.

And, I rode past the big, wooden building where the infamous Nuremberg trials were held in the late 1940s when several of Hitler’s Nazi henchmen were tried for war crimes.

I remember the “Tail Gunner” Joe McCarthy anti-American trials, aired on our first television set, a black and white 17-inch Admiral. I was too young to understand, but those trials became a stain on America when a number of Hollywood stars of the day became blacklisted after being dubbed “communists” by McCarthy and his “kangaroo” court.

Among the favorite things I covered in my later years centered around sports. I visited with a 75-year-old man in Brokaw, Wis., who still had his turn-of-the-century baseball glove and told stories of the early years of that sport. I talked to a couple of old-timers in Merrill, Wis., who’d seen first hand the fight on a street corner there that was the final incident that broke up the final barnstorming group of infamous Chicago “Black Sox” of 1919 baseball World Series shame.

Of course, I was a writer at the Dallas County News in Adel when the final trio of old-timers gathered to remember their teammate Nile Kinnick, and I met the late Bob Feller whose small-town story went all the way from Van Meter to stardom with the Cleveland Indians

I remember an America just out of World War II, I remember the Korean Conflict (my mother’s cousin, Jimmy, was the first Iowan killed in that long-ago battle), I served during the Vietnam War and watched many colleagues, and my brother and a cousin, go off to that war-torn area of the world.

I’ve seen more than a handful of great men, both Republican and Democrat, sit in the Oval Office and lead this country in both war-time and peace-time, all of them doing their best to make sure America’s democracy endured and Americans could lead the free world.

And, I’ve watched as our latest president has done his best to tear down this great nation, a man who has seen the presidency as a way to increase his personal wealth and a man who doesn’t believe any laws can interrupt his dictatorship.

It’s time that America, the real America, gets rid of this evil man.

Bill Haglund is a retired writer for the Boone News-Republican and Dallas County News and can be reached at bhaglund13@msn.com.