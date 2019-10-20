“I remember walking into our sons third grade classroom so overwhelmed. Still trying to process all of the new information of him being diagnosed with dyslexia, ADHD, Autism Spectrum Disorder 1. I was fearful about his education and he would could help him. Could the Boone schools be all that he needed to achieve success? I was greeted with a team of support. With a gentle hand placed on mine, I was reassured by his teacher and principal that my son was exactly where he needed to be. They were going to fight to see his weaknesses strengthened and that they would partner with us on this new journey. The months that followed would be filled with good days and bad, tears and smiles, stumbling and standing tall; for all of us. We were all fighting for my son but in a way I never imagined. Phone calls were always returned and emails were quickly responded to. We watched our son gain confidence and feel safe within his school and around his teachers. He was given a voice and taught how to use it. His teachers worked with him to be his own advocate. If he needed help, he knew who and how to ask. Fast forward a few years and my son has well transitioned to life in the middle school. With the same support and care still offered to us, our son is achieving success. I will always look back to that first meeting and remember how blessed our family truly was. It wasn’t that our son was just where he needed to be, it was that our whole family was.”

I know that Joey will advocate for other parents and students. He desires is to insure that parents are not scared and feel confident with what the next step for their child is. I have watched my husband fight for not just our son, but the students of this community. Joey is passionate about ensuring that all children receive a quality education and that is why I know he is the right choice for our school board.