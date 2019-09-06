Did You Know… where this photo was taken? This is a trick question. The photo is of the Northeast corner of 2nd and Willis. The clock is shown on the 3 story Peoples Bank building. This building burned down in 1945, but the popcorn stand survived in that location for many more years. The bank closed in the depression and the clock moved across the street to the Northwest corner on the 2 story First National Bank building, where it is today.

