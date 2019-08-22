Lately, young adult horror has been expanding, especially in cinema. From The Conjuring Universe to Slenderman, it appears that filmmakers are bringing a lot of passion and variety to the scary scene. Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark is a fun and genuinely scary movie that is based on a book by the same title from 1981. The acting is very good and the CGI is sometimes off-putting, but the writing and cinematography work so well together that it is a good example of filmmaking and its conventions. I rate Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark four stars.

Arguably, the most important part of any story is the characters. Stella Nichols (Zoe Margaret Colletti) is the main character, and she is very good. She’s likeable and expressive, and her vulnerabilities have real interactions with the narrative. Ramon Morales (Michael Garza) is also likeable, and his fears work in concert with the plot to not only make the narrative more engaging, but to bring everyday fears into the layered story. The side characters are also distinct and important, making the entire core cast feel like a cohesive group rather than a bunch of kids the writers call “friends.” Their interactions feel natural and the way they think is shown in a variety of ways with actions rather than scenes of simply talking about their ideas, motives, and fears. Because of this, the people in this movie feel and look natural, making the experience of watching it easy to enjoy.

One element that is sometimes hard to enjoy is the CGI. It isn’t necessarily bad, but there are times that it either blends poorly with the environment or has a severely off-putting texture. This falls entirely onto the monsters chasing down the kids, mostly the “Jangly Man” and the “Pale Woman.” These monsters are creepy in their own right of course, and the CGI usually enhances that effect with unnatural movements and the removal of key characteristics of humanity. However, some moments are cheapened because for seconds at a time it is visible that these monsters were made on a computer screen and the director and producers likely had too little time and money to shore up the flaws.

One place that the time and money were well spent was in the writing room. It’s apparent in hindsight that the writers and camera crew and effects crew communicated effectively, and this is shown in the quality of the narrative among other things. The narrative itself is a balance of episodic sequences moving progressively together within a larger narrative that becomes something greater than all of the self-contained stories combined. Each story adds something to every character and helps the audience understand them and relate to them. This is really important when there’s a chase scene or a deep look into what makes each character and monster who they are, and why the story is happening.

Another great pillar holding up this movie is the cinematography. It takes a wide variety of perspectives and lighting choices while ultimately serving the exact purpose of being the right place at the right time for the narrative. One of the most important parts of a film is the visual experience, and though there are some issues with the CGI, the camera crew themselves did a great job. One scene that comes to mind in particular is when Chuck (Austin Zajur) is being chased down by the “Pale Woman” and she’s closing in on him. The perspectives get closer and more confined as she gets closer and constricts his space to attempt an escape. The camera moves in with each stride, either with a partial rotation or a cut, and the effect brings great suspense and horror to that scene. This perspective work by the camera crew is just an example of how they handle the shooting of the whole movie, and it is worth seeing for the cinematography alone.

One thing that doesn’t stand alone is the clear grasp of filmmaking conventions. The writers sprinkled in Chekhov’s guns to foreshadow important future details while the camera crew used the variable positioning of the camera itself to make a shot more intense than simply watching from a fixed perspective. It also showed a great grasp on the conventions of horror filmmaking. This is especially apparent in the “Harold” sequence, when the sense of dread is built smoothly and each second counts.

Recent horror releases have had a mixed reception and mixed quality, but Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark is on the top shelf. The acting is great, and despite the CGI, the writing and cinematography work together within a big effort to bring a strong adaptation of the classic horror franchise to the big screen. It feels like a genuine story of its era and genuine people within it, and it is easy to have a genuinely good time watching it. I rate Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark four stars.