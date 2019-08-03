A recent columnist made, once again, the old, tired argument about a biased media. He did so, though, by adding a wrinkle I’d not seen in a long while, maybe ever.

He backed up his position by quoting Richard Nixon and Spiro Agnew.

Given the disgrace in which both of these men left office, that’s a gutsy approach. Though we too often talk about the “Watergate coverup” as what brought Nixon down, he was guilty of planning very real crimes in the Oval Office and subverting the course of justice.

And let us not forget that Nixon had members of his campaign talk with North Vietnamese officials in 1968 in an attempt to scuttle the peace talks President Lyndon B. Johnson was then conducting, telling the North Vietnamese they’d get a better deal with Nixon than they would with Johnson.

Talk about your high crimes. Not to mention treason.

As for Agnew, he was a more common crook. From the moment he entered public service in Maryland, he was taking bribes from friends and backers to throw business their way, keep them out of jail, and so on.

On the day Spiro T. and Tricky Dick took their second oath of office together in 1973, Agnew accepted an envelope containing $15,000 for one high-level scheme or another.

Some may remember Agnew pled to one count of tax evasion on his way out the door, a seemingly small offense. Truth is, he could have been put away for the rest of his life. However, the combined state and federal task force decided it would better for the country not to have both of our national offices vacated simultaneously, or very nearly so.

Taking lessons on bias and ethics from these two would be laughable if it weren’t so demonstrably sad.

Again, I gotta ask: What’s become of fact checking?

David Ure, Burlington