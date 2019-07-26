I keep reading and hearing about all of the new directions our current governor is taking — about all of the new people and the ideas she’s bringing into Iowa government.

Well, Governor, here’s one: Health insurance for all. Sen. Mitt Romney did it when he was governor of Massachusetts. The Affordable Care Act/ObamaCare is essentially the plan that Newt Gingrich took from the American Enterprise Institute in the early to mid-90s to counteract what it was Hillary Clinton was putting together.

And that’s essentially what the now-Senator Romney did in the his adopted state.

So you see, Governor, heath insurance and health care for all have quite a Republican pedigree. Certainly what Mr. Romney did for Massachusetts is better than what you and former Gov. Terry Branstad have done with privatizing Medicaid. It’s not perfect, nor is the ACA; but giving the Medicaid providers an 8 percent raise for their utter failure doesn’t seem like you’re conserving many of us taxpayers’ resources.

Maybe, just maybe you could share credit with our State Senator Tom Greene. As a former pharmacist, I can’t imagine he’d have any objections to providing even more help to the needy, especially since it’d have to be more efficient than the dollars you’ve been throwing around.

Sen. Greene does have his publicly stated prejudices against Escalade drivers, but I’m sure, Gov. Reynolds, you can get him to look beyond this short-sightedness to the greater good of people not dying because they’re having to ration medication.

I so wish that, as you search for “new” ideas, you’d look over your shoulder to governors Robert Ray and Harold Hughes, men who understood compassion and those in need.

David Ure, Burlington