“Those who deny freedom to others deserve it not for themselves; and, under a just God, can not long retain it.”

The above are the words of Abraham Lincoln.

The Republican Party is no longer the party of Abraham Lincoln. It is now the party of racism. President Donald Trump has even attacked four women of color who are Congresswomen who wanted to work in the government to make it better. They of course are U.S. citizens and were duly elected by the people in the area they represent.

Trump with his words of hate, told them to go back to the country they came from. Three were born in the U.S. and one came when she was 12.

Trump said they complain about this country. What a farce. The whole time Barack Obama was president, while Trump was running for president, and since he has been elected he has complained and carried on like a bully. He attacks all he thinks is bad in this country, Democrats, personal attacks on really good people and every thing else. Maybe he should heed his own advice and leave.

Norma Lindeen, Swedesburg