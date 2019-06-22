Donald Trump focused much of his 2016 campaign on people who had gotten the short end of the economic stick. People who had lost jobs and had to take lower-paying ones, people whose wages were flat while costs of everything from day care to car repairs were rising, people slammed by unexpected medical expenses.

Perhaps no group typified these Americans fighting for a decent living better than coal miners. As coal was steadily replaced by natural gas and wind energy, many mining companies went bankrupt and miners who had enjoyed steady, secure jobs were laid off.

Trump traveled to coal-mining states and pledged at his rallies "to end the war on coal." Once elected, he brought miners to the Oval Office for photo ops, looked them in the eye and said, "You're all going back to work."

So, after 2 1/2 years, is it fair to ask how that is going?

During 2017, closure plans for 27 coal-burning plants were announced. Three of the four biggest mining companies had declared bankruptcy in the space of a few years.

In 2018, coal demand dropped to its lowest level in 40 years. The number of mine and utility plant closings during Trump's first two years was now more than all of Obama's eight years combined.

In 2019, energy production from wind, solar and hydropower surpassed coal for the first time ever.

Coal-mining CEO Bob Murray asked the Trump administration for legislation to make it illegal to close a coal plant for two years, but was not successful.

An Oct. 2018 report by CBS said the White House had been working on a plan to prop up coal on national security grounds, but had abandoned the effort.

Worst of all, there were reports the White House was allowing failing companies to dump their pension and health obligations. Mission Coal, a 2018 bankruptcy, currently owes $10 million to the United Mine Workers benefits fund.

Perhaps the saddest stories of all are of miners who turned down re-training opportunities in the hope that Trump would save their industry. They and their families continue to struggle to find a way to use their skills and energies to make a decent living.

Jerry Parks, Burlington