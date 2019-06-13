To the editor:

People in most other states have much better access to effective medicines made from cannabis than we do here in Iowa.

This spring, the Iowa Legislature overwhelmingly voted to fix that. State Senator Annette Sweeney of Alden represents many of the readers of this paper. She voted for House File 732, the reform of Iowa’s medical cannabis laws.

Senator Sweeney’s vote gave hope to Iowans suffering from cancer, Crohn’s disease, MS, Parkinson’s disease, severe and chronic pain, and other conditions.

Thank her the next time you see her!

Unfortunately, Gov. Reynolds vetoed those reforms.

Seventy percent of Iowa medical cannabis patients, people whose average age is 57, use it to manage untreatable or severe pain. Unless the veto is overridden, Iowans will be denied effective medicines that are legal in 32 other states.

Please contact Senator Sweeney at 641-373-4899 or at annette.sweeney@legis.iowa.gov. Ask her to call for a special session so Iowa families get the help they need.

If Senator Sweeney stands by her vote and stands up for the people she represents, thousands of Iowans—including people you know—will be helped.

Thank you.

Senator Joe Bolkcom

Iowa City