We celebrate Memorial Day by honoring the memories of the brave men and women who gave their lives in service to our country.

We share their stories, maybe at a picnic or the VFW. We spend the day placing hundreds of little flags and flowers at their grave sites. We find our own special ways of thanking them.

There is no way we could know them all, but we owe them all. We have incurred a debt that cannot be repaid because these heroes have already paid the bill.

And what is a hero, but a person who has willingly made the choice to sacrifice their own life, if need be, in order to protect the life of another?

In the Bible, John 15:13 says: “Greater love has no one than this, that someone lay down one’s life for one’s friends.” These are the words etched into a soldier’s heart when he or she raises their hand and swears true faith and allegiance. Sooner or later, they know it might be their turn to go.

When it’s someone you love who makes the ultimate sacrifice, it can be quite heartbreaking. Quite often, a soldier will continue to mourn the loss of their brother. However, Gen. George S. Patton said, “It is foolish and wrong to mourn the men who died. Rather, we should thank God that such men lived.”

I once read that if you want to thank a soldier, be the kind of American worth fighting for. A soldier lives a life in which certain words mean something to them: loyalty, duty, respect, selfless service, honor, integrity, and personal courage are part of their core values. Couldn’t we live a life filled with those same values?

John F. Kennedy once encouraged the nation to be active in our observation of the holiday. “As we express our gratitude, we must never forget that the highest appreciation is not to utter the words, but to live by them.”

Franklin D. Roosevelt also reminded our country once before: “Those who have long enjoyed such privileges as we enjoy forget in time that men have died to win them.”

Let us not forget what our soldiers have fought for, let it not be in vain. As we celebrate the rights and freedoms we have been given, let us remember the values that brought us here. Let us try to follow them the same.

Robert Critser, who lives in Burlington and is an assistant manager at the West Burlington Walmart Supercenter, writes a freelance column for The Hawk Eye.