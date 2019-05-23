As a patient advocate and pharmacist, I have seen firsthand how some Iowans are not being helped by traditional medicine and pharmaceutical solutions. For those Iowans, the state’s medical cannabis program may offer some relief from symptoms and pain associated with a host of devastating conditions. But this program as it is today, is not helping everyone it can. As a lawmaker, I can do my part at the statehouse to make needed improvements to ensure the program does what it was intended to do: help suffering Iowans get relief. That is why I am writing and asking Governor Kim Reynolds to sign House File 732.

This may come as a surprise to some, but opposition to medicalizing cannabis is becoming less common. In fact 80 percent of Iowans support a comprehensive medical cannabis program that will help sick and suffering Iowans. As you know, today we live in a world where prescription formulations, alcohol, and heroin are the drugs of choice and are often more accessible and affordable. We need to move beyond the fear and stigma of marijuana and recognize what 33 other states have done to help their sick and suffering populations.

I can understand that legislators, law enforcement and some members of the public are fearful of “sending the wrong message” on cannabis. But this attitude is often fueled by states’ experiences with recreational cannabis programs, not medical ones. What often gets forgotten in this conflation of medical vs recreational programs is how medical programs actually help patients, those that fight every day to get out of bed, to live their life with some sense of normalcy, or to have the strength to spend more meaningful time with those they love. To these patients this presents an opportunity to improve the quality of their life or to experience a day without chronic pain. I wish naysayers would embrace the nature of this compassionate program and stop their what-ifs and posturing being driven by fear and inapplicable information.

It is imperative then, when discussing bills like HF732, that we consider the patient’s perspective and understand how they are helped. Iowans suffering from terminal illness and untreatable pain feel helpless, especially after trying therapies that either don’t work, or have unbearable side effects. Their families feel helpless watching them suffer and are frustrated by not being able to help. To that, I say we must do better. Iowa’s medical cannabis program needs improvements including removing the THC formulation cap and providing more forms that provide relief. These changes will make a big difference.

HF732 is a bill of compassion. It will help suffering Iowans, many of whom you may know. The bill does many things to help improve the program. It allows nurse practitioners and physician assistants to certify conditions. By allowing that, more Iowans — especially those in rural areas — can have access to the program.

The bill removes the 3 percent formulation cap. This will ensure Iowa patients will have additional forms of medicine available to treat their symptoms. These forms are otherwise impossible to formulate with the cap in place. But most importantly, HF 732 allows patients to find the dose that helps them. By placing a 25-gram limit on the amount of THC that can be purchased over a 90-day period, Iowa patients have the ability to reach the dose they need.

This bill is a great step forward as we continue to improve patient access to the program. I ask Gov. Reynolds to sign HF732. It’s the right thing to do.

State Sen. Tom Greene is a Republican from Burlington, which serves District 44 and is composed of Des Moines, Louisa, and Muscatine Counties. He was a pharmacist in Burlington for more than 40 years.

