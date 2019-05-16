To the editor:

Kudos to the Nevada Historical Society for their enlightening, well-researched presentation (complete with a fashion show) on Kansas City garment industry pioneer, Nell Donnelly, at their annual Mother’s Day Tea at the Dyer-Dowell House last Saturday, May 11. Nell marketed her flattering shirtwaist dress designs under the label NelliDon in the pre and post-WWII decades and ended her career many years later selling her business for hundreds of millions of dollars — after having started her business by buying the first small production run herself because she was afraid that no one would buy them! Three Nevada clothiers carried her label: Ambrose’s, Ringheim’s and Dillon’s. She was a true textbook case of the power of the American success story. The Nevada Historical Society hit this one out of the park!

Margaret Nady

Nevada