“Avengers: Endgame” brings together a decade of cinema into a three-hour event and brings closure to this phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. I rate it five stars. The breadth of the material is vast and it incorporates all of its franchises well. It also shows a great aptitude from the writers and researchers. The film is emotional, exciting, heartbreaking, and complete.

By complete, I mean that Endgame completely meets the narrative needs of its material. No story is cut too short and no unnecessary threads are left dangling. Every character has a transformation and the movie ends with satisfaction. The story feels as though it was planned from the first day of shooting Iron Man in 2007. The level of detail and emotional depth was stunning.

Each heartbreaking moment was completely dedicated to that and each uplifting moment was entirely dedicated to that. Endgame is a wild ride of emotions and redefines the way some characters will be seen from now on.

The emotions are strong, but the writing is even stronger. It is obvious that the writing team spent countless hours perfecting their part as well as the editors. No moment feels contrived and there are several surprises that almost required a double take. The setup was logical and the character motivations fit within the narrative like the final piece in a jigsaw puzzle. The writing itself is a cinematic milestone for the most individual characters that have been juggled in the same movie, and allows each character some stake in the narrative.

Speaking of jigsaw puzzles, the MCU has been coming together since 2008. Each piece has been sliding into place while answering a few questions from other movies and slowly building for a decade. Endgame fits pieces into the puzzle that I didn’t expect nor could I have. The broad scale of content covered by Endgame is honestly phenomenal.

Avengers: Endgame has been marketed as the culmination of the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe thus far. That description suits it perfectly. It beautifully wove characters together from across the universe and brought the narrative of many stories to a finalistic conclusion while redeeming some of the older properties in the franchise and setting the stage for the new age of Marvel Cinema.

I rate Avengers: Endgame five stars.