Picture the scene. It’s a clear night in July, and the strains of “The Stars and Stripes Forever” hang in the air over the band shell at Crapo Park, mixing with the lingering scent of spent fireworks.

As the crowd begins to disperse, many of the happy spectators at Southeast Iowa Symphony Orchestra’s annual Symphonic Blast concert will find their way to cars left by the side of one of the park’s winding lanes. Others will start north, some turning off into Dankwardt Park to begin the drive home, while the rest will continue along South Main Street, bound for vehicles left on the far side of Cascade Bridge.

The bridge hasn’t had any vehicles on it since the fall of 2008, when engineers decided it wouldn’t be safe to let cars, trucks or motorcycles cross it anymore. But walkers, joggers and bicyclists have continued to use it, unimpeded by the barricades to automobiles.

Usually, it’s just a couple of people crossing the bridge at a time. Maybe a small group of joggers or cyclists.

On this night, scores — hundreds, even — throng the bridge together, their steps vibrating the steel span above the dark Cascade ravine. The combination of weight and motion stresses the bridge deck, beams, piers and bolts in a way they haven’t been stressed since the Symphonic Blast a year earlier.

Now imagine the sound of screeching steel, and screaming pedestrians, as the overburdened bridge tears itself apart in a mass of falling metal and broken bodies.

It’s a nightmare scenario we’re painting here. A worst-case, no doubt. But should it occur, what a preventable tragedy it would be.

Such stark what-ifs shouldn’t be necessary to convince Burlington’s city council to heed the advice of engineers, or of its own public works director, to prevent walkers, joggers and cyclists from crossing the bridge.

“It probably should have been closed to pedestrian traffic in 2008,” Nick MacGregor, the assistant city manager for public works, told council members at a work session last week.

That’s a powerful admission, and one that begs the question why Cascade Bridge remains open for people to continue to use more than a decade after being deemed unsafe for vehicles. Why it remains standing at all, considering the additional decade of rust and decay, is perhaps an even bigger question.

Neither answer, however, affects the question of what to do now.

MacGregor appears to have provided the way forward, beyond whatever formal review might be done to give the bridge a rating. And the city needn’t wait for an engineer’s report that could take weeks to complete.

When the council meets Monday, it should vote to close the bridge immediately, and to limit or ban access below the bridge, too.

If they need evidence to support such a vote, council members, either as a group, or individually, should take a field trip below the bridge to see for themselves the flakes of steel piling up where the steel piers meet their concrete supports. To witness first-hand the rust-eaten joints and corroded girders. To see daylight where there should be solid metal.

And the very next thing the council should do after closing the bridge is to undertake an urgent review of options for repair or demolition and replacement. Rehabilitation of the bridge has been estimated at about $10 million, but that figure undoubtedly has gone up, too.

Work on the bridge isn’t in the city’s plans until 2024, but that is much too long to wait.

Successive city councils have repeatedly delayed any action on the bridge, be that to fix it or replace it, for 10 years now.

For those 10 years, residents and visitors alike have been denied access to Crapo and Dankwardt parks from South Main Street. And the handful of people who live south of the bridge have been forced to wind their way through the parks getting to and from home.

Doing nothing is not an option anymore.

Back in 2008, Ferneau told the council Monday, the estimated cost to demolish the bridge was about $200,000. He said that figure today could be about $250,000. That’s a lot of money, no doubt about it. Especially for a city that isn’t exactly swimming in cash.

Dollar costs pale compared to the value of a life. But the demolition expense certainly is a lot less than what the legal fees to defend a lawsuit, or the higher insurance premiums the city would have to pay as a result of a big verdict in a civil suit.

Because if something catastrophic does happen on Cascade Bridge, and someone is hurt or killed, MacGregor’s statement about when the bridge should have been closed will look to a lawyer very much like a pitch in the middle of the strike zone must look to a slugger on a hot streak and with the bases loaded.

A grand slam home run, with a jury in the box seats.

— The Hawk Eye