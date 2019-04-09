Below was reported by the AP and published in The Washington Post. Surely this warning came from AOC, Al Gore, Bernie Sanders, and Democrats backing the "Green New Deal":

"The Arctic Ocean is warming up, icebergs are growing scarcer and in some places the seals are finding the water too hot," according to a report to the Commerce Department yesterday from the Consulate at Bergen, Norway.

"Reports from fishermen, seal hunters and explorers all point to a radical change in climate conditions and hitherto unheard of temperatures in the Arctic zone. Exploration expeditions report that scarcely any ice has been met as far north as 81 degrees 29 minutes. Soundings to a depth of 3,100 meters showed the gulf stream still very warm. Great masses of ice have been replaced by moraines of earth and stones." The report continued, "while at many points well known glaciers have entirely disappeared. Very few seals and no white fish are found in the eastern Arctic, while vast shoals of herring and smelts which have never before ventured so far north, are being encountered in the old seal fishing grounds. Within a few years it is predicted that due to the ice melt the sea will rise and make most coast cities uninhabitable."

This report was from November 2, 1922, 96 years ago. Maybe Ford's Model-T emissions were too high then — about 15 million manufactured — about 1 percent of 1.4 billion automobiles in service today.

Animal farts? Nope. Just normal and real, not man-made "climate change."

Jeff Lea, West Burlington