Petite, 5'5", 106 lbs of feisty pretty little blonde, born Valentine's Day 1980.

Mindy, a former porn-star, and ex-liberal turned conservative talk show host with her own radio/TV show called "Red, White & F-You, Unapologetically Patriotic." Her trademark: "My politics are conservative. The Way I Talk Isn't."

Her well thought out responses to liberals like Hillary, Nancy, Chucky, and Ilhan Omar of Minnesota ... is, well the F-word.

• She's unapologetically Pro-Trump and voted for him.

• Her video of describing Stormy Daniels' perfume line is hilarious, describing the scent like a sweaty catchers mitt, hot dog water, fraternity house on Sunday morning, moist dollar bills and glitter, you get the idea.

• She has a portrait of President Ronald Reagan on her desk at the studio. You can see it on the monitor.

• She's Pro-Life and Pro-Israel. Don't mess with her on either of these issues. You'll lose.

• Mindy supports the Second Amendment with fire and brimstone, calling out the "feel-good weenies" who place feelings over facts, you know, all the feel-good gun restrictions that restrict law-abiding gun owners. If you watch her videos, you'll notice in the background she has two semi-automatic weapons, fully functional and propped against the wall. Both weapons are custom colored, one being slightly darker shade of powder blue and the other hot pink.

• She works in movies now featuring U.S. Military veterans. Her biggest project is: "Roe v. Wade" (a pro-life, pro-Christian feature).

If Mindy ever declares war on pornography, she'll have a huge following because of her experience in the business.

Now, who said God can't work miracles? The Lord can ordain anyone to achieve righteous victory. He blessed Rahab the harlot when she protected the Hebrew spies from certain death.

Robert Cobretti, Burlington