The great Democrat Party that once stood for Democracy is now being represented as the new Hypocrite Party.

They fail to give President Donald Trump any credit for the great success story of our wonderful U.A. In spite of their hatred, we have risen to the top nation of our planet. However, now the Democrats hold Trump responsible for the Jewish murders in our nation, the terrible murders in New Zealand, and any other despicable acts, while trying to turn our nation into a socialistic state.

Just imagine if the Democrats could have put hatred to one side and joined our President in support of his many accomplishments. We would have a nation of respect rather than truly worrying about what is going to happen to our country.

One can’t imagine what the Robert Mueller is going through after spending millions of our tax dollars and being forced to exonerate our President. This person has become famous for imprisoning honest people that were later released because they were put there by lies and trickery.

Election is coming. It’s now Hillary, Obama, the F.B.I. and a list of others turn to hear the many charges prior to our 2020 elections. This means the baby killers might have to wait until 2022 to try to turn our great America into a Socialist Nation.

We must pray that there are enough true Democrats still in existence so that the Hypocrite Party will fail.

Robert Batey, Mount Pleasant