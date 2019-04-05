People don’t know what they need to know. We are in dangerous times and many voices, including those that regularly appear in this paper, are purposefully spreading misinformation for their own reasons.

You, as an American, need be able to determine what is true, and that task is getting more difficult. You need to know what journalism is, and what it isn’t. You need to know how the government is set-up to work, and why it seems sometimes that it doesn’t work as it should. You are continually told to blame the wrong people. It takes a base level of knowledge to understand why. Just because something appears in print, does not mean that it is factual or even accurate.

A friend of mine asked me to send her articles that I thought were factual. This woman is intelligent. Why is she asking me to vet her information? She should be able to do that herself. You all should. If you can’t tell the difference between journalism and opinion, you are ripe and ready for manipulation. That’s not a good place to be. As a citizen, you need to be responsible for vetting the information you use to form your views and opinions. Don’t be lazy. Don’t believe everything you hear or read.

Find credible sources of information. Here’s a hint. Trump TV is not one of them. It is true that the Russians are, with the help of some of your fellow Americans, still trying to spread disinformation and distrust throughout our political and media systems. Don’t help them by being lazy or stupid.

Don’t confuse or mistake “convenient” sources with “credible” sources. Credible, trusted sources make an effort to get the facts right, and issue corrections and an apology when they don’t. America desperately needs smarter, more informed voters. Become one, then vote.

William Windsor, Fort Madison