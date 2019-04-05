I guess the good people of Iowa owe a big thank you to ex-Gov. Terry Branstad and current Gov. Kim Reynolds for their hard work in privatizing Medicare.

Their efforts have led to people requiring home healthcare losing a portion if not all of that assistance, many nursing homes have cut back on staffing and in some cases have been forced to close, and now we are seeing hospitals like Burlington, Mount Pleasant and others facing large deficits and perhaps the reduction of facilities and staff.

It was not like they did not know this would happen when they switched to privatization because many had forecast this could and would happen.

In spite of that, they went ahead with it. Now the fine people of Iowa are reaping the benefits of their effort. Thanks, guys, for nothing.

Daniel N. Colbert, Fort Madison