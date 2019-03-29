As I have said on this opinion page before, where is John Edwards and his Two Americas campaign for the Presidency of the United States?

What a joke we just witnessed in the deadliest city in the Midwest, Chicago. What’s the reference to Jussie Smollett? Well, Jussie is a personal friend of Jessie Jackson.

Even the mayor was outraged, but he should not have been. There’s no more powerful living person in Chicago (Mayor Daley is gone) than Jessie Jackson.

You know, a personal friend of Jessie Jackson are the Obamas. Just a couple of phone calls probably to Kim Foxx and out walks the “victim” of a hate crime. Are you serious?

Political pressure works if you have the cash and connections just as Smollett. Want your kid to get into an elite school? Fork over the cash and it will be taken care of, while you may have to work two jobs or borrow the money to send your child to SCC.

Two Americas — one for the rich and famous and one for the poor and downtrodden. One goes to jail for stealing a donut and the other stages a hate crime and blames it on Pres. Donald Trump and goes out the door and back to Fox.

How can you continue to watch this guy going back on television? Wake up, America.

Did you watch the dog and pony show in the U.S. Senate today? Groups of four or five all hugging and kissing down in the well and getting overpaid by the U.S. taxpayers.

If they get a dollar it’s too much because they don’t do anything worthwhile. Sad, but true. MAGA … drain the sewer.

Ron Johnson, LaHarpe, Illinois