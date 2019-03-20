I read The Hawk Eye's article regarding the less-than-anticipated city parking revenues. What's not clear is why, exactly, the situation was allowed to move into the red.

There are solutions, two of which will not cost the city a dime and will quickly and greatly increase the parking revenue.

First, raise the rent. On the reserved spots, that is. These prime, sheltered parking spots in the city garage were snatched up quickly by those with plenty of disposable income, though it was built with taxpayer money, most of whom can't afford the spots. This is a must, and it won't cost a thing. However it isn't the most profitable.

The bigger money is to start ticketing those who park on the wrong side of the street, leave vehicles for weeks in the same spot, park across the sidewalk, and leave trailers parked on city streets. There is absolutely no reason our friends in the police department cannot perform this task.

I challenge city personnel to get out and get moving in every neighborhood in this town. One cannot drive a five-block radius without finding at least a half-dozen violations. Some neighborhoods so much more than this. You don't have to be police or parking personnel, Council will do nicely. You will easily increase your income. Only the guilty pay. No cost. Maybe people take a little pride in cleaning up their parking manners and the city will look better.

Finally, what are you prepared to do with those hundreds and hundreds of violators who take advantage of the fact of such limited enforcement after hours? They know the "parking lady" only works weekdays and patrol downtown. They feel safe after hours. Should they? Council, check out your town after hours and on weekends. Money may just grow on trees.

Michael Brown, Burlington