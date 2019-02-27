Before the antisemitic America First isolationist movement circa 1940s, before today’s MAGA slogans and right-wing rebel rousing divisive attacks on the foundational principles of our nation, there was a time when knowledge, reasoning, and civility were expected from leadership.

Fredrick Douglass was born a slave in Maryland. He escaped his bondage to become a self-educated man of business, and a respected voice in our nation. Martin Luther King Jr. looked upon his life as a role model. In honor of Black History Month, I wish to convey a segment of Douglass’ Chautauqua speech from July 5, 1852.

“Nations do not now stand in the same relation to each other that they did ages ago. No nation can now shut itself up from the surrounding world, and trot around in the same old path of its fathers without interference. The time was when such could be done. Long established customs of hurtful character could formerly fence themselves in and do their evil work with social impunity. Knowledge was then confined and enjoyed by the privileged few, and the multitude walked on in mental darkness. But a change has now come over the affairs of mankind. Walled cities and empires have become unfashionable. The arm of commerce has borne away the gates of the strong city.”

Here stand the words of a self-educated man whose insights into our nation — then, and reflective on today, go beyond the educated capacity of many of our citizens, politicians, and talking heads. Their only desire is the aggrandizement of their personal power and wealth at the expense of the poor, the downtrodden, and huddled masses.

Neither political party deserves blind allegiance. The right forgets that the party of Lincoln had a major battle at the convention and barely got President Abraham Lincoln on their ticket while almost destroying the upstart populist party. Today, they cater to base elements of xenophobia, misogyny, and outright racism that permeates our population. The left has lost touch with the needs of the ever-decreasing middle class. While globalization had lofty goals, the right undercut the investments needed to create and improve the conditions of the everyday working man and woman. The left took for granted the loyalty of labor and the silent majority.

Whipped into fervent partisan divide by the dismissal of FCC guidelines by President Ronald Reagan and the removal of the Telecommunications Act by President Bill Clinton we find ourselves at today’s crossroads. Add to this the insult of Citizens United and a potent control mechanism was created for the privileged few, creating a lengthy period of Congressional inaction and blame gaming by both parties.

At a time when compromise is a political death sentence, at a time when compromise is needed more than ever, until the FCC’s Fairness Doctrine is again in place and antitrust legislation applied to corporate media and Citizen United overturned, it is my opinion we will continue undermining our Republic. It is reflective thought and compromise, not manipulative emotional outbursts, that are needed from today’s statesmen.

Anthony J. Gerst, Wapello