We often are asked if we ever stay home. Well, we do, but when we are gone, it’s usually to see kids and grandkids and follow the ISU football team. I guess you could say we have shifted from the “Fan” stage to “Fanatic” stage in our lives.

Reed and I travel well together. He drives, I plug in the Garmin and let him know when we need to make a stop. We like to take the road less traveled, but our recent trip to San Antonio didn’t exactly work that way.

We left Christmas morning and went as far as Stillwater, Okla. Took the interstate, hardly any traffic, other than the occasional other ISU fan (you know the ones, with the signature license plates…we have them, too). Great day of travel.

The next day, our trek south was not as good. For us and many more on the interstate that day, it was really an experience — one that I hope we never have to encounter again. Three lanes of traffic, going like a bat out of hell, in rain that if we were home it would be like driving through a blizzard, and crashes everywhere. Needless to say, we lost about three hours, in bumper-to-bumper traffic. Doesn’t help that it became dark outside and that made it even more difficult to avoid not starring in one of the crashes. This all started near Dallas-Ft. Worth and did not stop until we got off at San Antonio.

We were not in this alone. We talked to ISU fans that eventually did make it to San Antonio. Many fans were stranded at airports with massive numbers of other ISU travelers. We were told that some got together and rented a cab, cost was $500 from Dallas to San Antonio. Others even were able to secure a tour bus from Omaha and got on the road with anyone stranded in the airport. Many did not arrive until just before the game.

San Antonio is a beautiful city and many hotels are located on the famous River Walk. I estimate that there were probably a good 50,000 ISU fans in town. Everyone was having a great time, it was warm outside and so much to see.

We ran into several friends and it was great to connect with them. And we made new friends that stayed at the Residence Inn where we were staying. Walking down the River Walk one night, Reed said for me to look in this one sports bar window and tell me who I saw. It was our good friend Brian Coppess, with some of his family. Walked in and tapped him on the shoulder and spent time getting caught up.

We had a mix-up of sorts on our tickets for the game, so had to stop by the Alamo Bowl office and pick up tickets. It was an easy walk from our hotel, so we decided to get them first thing. The people at the Alamo Bowl were very helpful and very nice. We took some photos, toured the Dome and thought we were pretty special.

The day before game day was full of activities, including a huge pep rally at the Convention Center. The ISU Varsity Marching Band, Spirit Squad, ISU football players and coaches and not really sure how many fans were there, but Jamie Pollard announced that maybe San Antonio needs a bigger center.

The game didn’t end as we had wished, but it was packed with action and we were not disappointed. Two points and a couple questionable calls and we ended up on the short end of a 28-26 score. It was announced that the attendance was well over 60,400 and most of them were ISU fans. It was a record-breaking crowd to attend the Alamo Bowl with two out-of-state teams. For that we are proud.

We are also proud of our team, our coaching staff and our fans, and can’t wait for next year.

Oh, we spent some time with Kole Siefken, 1988 Nevada High School graduate, who is the general manager of the Emily Morgan Hotel, in the heart of the River Walk area. An absolutely amazing hotel with lots of history. Watch later this month in The Nevada Journal for my story about his successful life. I am sure that Gary and Mary Lynn are very proud of him.

I wonder when the ISU Fight Song will stop running through my head.