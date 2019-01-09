To the editor:

I am fulfilling President Trump’s televised exhortation from the oval office last Tuesday night to contact you, my representatives in Congress. However, I am adamantly against hurting every American citizen with shutting down the Federal government over policy differences regarding handling a humanitarian crisis caused by this administration and necessary border security. Allow me to be perfectly clear: I oppose a border wall. I implore you to exercise your responsibility to me and all your constituents by insuring government workers keep on the job and their paychecks, and by implementing responsible solutions to border security. Thank you.

Note: This is the response I got when submitting my letter via Senator Ernst’s web contact form: “Website temporarily unavailable due to maintenance. Normal service will return soon.” Let’s hope normal governing will return soon!

Mike Coverdale

Nevada