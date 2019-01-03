Most folks prefer to stay inside where it’s warm on winter evenings. The outdoor world isn’t visible beyond the small area illuminated by the headlights, even when people do go out after supper. Although much of what’s happening outdoors during a winter night can’t be seen, nature is far from asleep or sitting still. Hunters are out and about, as are their prey. Some of the activity, like an owl’s flight or a fox’s creeping stalk, is silent. Those same creatures and others can make quite a bit of noise this time of year, too. A few folks enjoy winter night walks just to listen in on them.

I was out for just such a walk last evening – until a very wet and unwintery thunder shower chased me off the trail. I was able to listen in on what sounded like a male great horned owl just as a light mist was beginning to fall. The monotone hooting (who, who-who, who, who) was at a lower pitch. The female, if she had responded, would have been higher pitched. I thought I might even get a glimpse of his silhouette against what gray light was still left in the western sky, but there were too many trees in the way. Great horned owls hoot throughout the year, but they tend to be a little more vocal now. They mate for life and stay in the same nesting territory year round. Defending that territory becomes more important because early winter is breeding season for great horns. The female will likely lay her eggs by February. They want to make sure that no other great horns trespass on their territory. Mutual hooting back and forth warns off other owls and strengthens their pair bond as they begin the important task of reproduction.

Barred owls begin their nesting a little later, but will be even more vocal as the excitement of their breeding season arrives. Crazy har-har laughter calls may be added to their normal “who-cooks-for-you” calls when several neighboring barred owls begin chorusing together.

My son called from New Jersey the other day, wondering what kind of owl call they’d heard screeching in the night just outside their apartment. The closest he was able to come playing back calls on his smart phone was a barn owl. Barn owls do live in New Jersey, but I knew there were no grasslands near their place where a barn owl might find its favorite prey, meadow mice. He then asked me if foxes bark. My answer was yes, and lots more sounds, too. He promptly asked his smart phone about that and exclaimed that the call they’d heard was definitely a fox. I wasn’t surprised, because we had seen a whole family of foxes nearby on an evening walk when we were there last summer. It’s breeding season for them, too, and the mated pair have lots to talk about as they “plan” for another litter of little fox kits that will be born by early spring. The screeching calls they’d heard were most likely made by the vixen, or female fox. Though they couldn’t hear it from inside the apartment, the male fox probably responded with a low, hoarse series of barks. Coyotes, too, are entering their breeding season and will be tuning up for some great evening chorus performances.

It’s a little early, yet, but the first “spring” cardinal and chickadee songs will be sung on a sunny January morning a few weeks from now. It’s always fun to watch wildlife, but spending some time outdoors with our ears tuned in allows us to enjoy hearing what they have to say as well.

Steve Lekwa is a former director of Story County Conservation.