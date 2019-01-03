Dane Nealson: At a city level, I’d say economic growth - expansions announced for Burke, Mid-States, the sale of the old DuPont plant to VERBIO and other smaller projects! At the state/federal level, midterm elections served as a reminder that Iowa is still a politically purple state. Personally, it’ll be most remembered for the birth of my first child and to a lesser extent, the beginning of my DJ business!

Josh-Nicole Parham: For the city, the old DuPont being turned over. The ice cream truck in town which our kids love. Our whole family is very excited and grateful for the new Maker Space at Central Elementary and we hope to see it in person soon. Personally, seeing the growth in my own photography business as I turned from portraits to life documentary.

Josh Spaete: The return of the McRib was pretty epic…

Angie Lybarger: According to (the Nevada, Iowa Experiences Facebook page)…the skateboarder was the biggest news ever!!! LOL

Constance S. Soesbe: Children in cages!

Wes Hubbard: Rebuilding of main street and its infrastructure (about plans starting to take shape for the downtown infrastructure project coming in 2020)

Matt Shuey: Pint Sized Ice Cream (posted a picture of the new Nevada business)

Karen Carlson: RAGBRAI coming through Nevada this summer!!! Quite an event!!!

Angie Lybarger: George’s going full bar…that’s pretty neat!!!

Linda Dawson: How much Pastor Dave Burling did for our community, that he will be truly missed, but we try to be happy for him, at our loss, for his next adventure in his life..in his new job.

Betsy Fincham Gibson: When a family lost their home and family dog in a house fire. The community pulled together to help this family.

Kelly Berg Kannel: The new baseball field and losing Billy Sunday

Cathy Grause Vincent: Nevada Nice launched

Mary Lou Flack: The nice article Marlys wrote on my home featured in a magazine. Thank you.

Mary Lou Goethals Haddock: All the disasters in 2018 — fires, flooding, hurricanes

Sue Vande Kamp: Personally — buying a “new” home and doing a major remodeling job! And a huge thank-you to Whitaker Construction, John Fitzgerald Painting, Gary Vansickel Plumbing, and Shill Electric! They were great to work with!