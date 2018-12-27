To the editor:

The Dec. 11 county supervisors meeting started at 10 a.m., but by 9:30 a.m., the room was filled, leaving twice that many of us to wait for six hours in the hallway. The topic of so much interest? The construction applications for three factory farms (15,000 hogs) going in just north of Nevada.

Being shut out is discouraging. Giving public comment is not easy, and when this many people show up to pay attention to what’s going on in their communities, it is something to encourage. Why was this not held in a larger venue? The supervisors already knew that this was a controversial issue and had scheduled extra security for that reason, yet did not bother to make proper accommodations for all the folks who wanted to both hear and be heard. Almost 550 petition signatures have been obtained in opposition. Many people were observed to initially join the crowd in the hallway but left because they needed to sit, couldn’t hang around that long due to other commitments like work or simply weren’t going to hang around without being able to even hear what was going on. Additionally, this agenda item, easily the one attracting the most public concern, should have been placed first on the agenda, instead of making folks wait for 1½ hour as the first agenda item was handled. That first item could have been dealt with on a different day. At least switch the order of these agenda items. We’re glad we have a new board. There needs to be improvement in how constituents in Story County are treated.

Brenda Brink

Huxley

Susie Petra

Ames