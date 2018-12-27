Christmas will be past by the time this reaches print. I hope it was a wonderful celebration for you, even it wasn’t white. 2018 is almost history, and a great deal of history will be written about the strange times in which we live. We can hope that 2019 brings quieter weather and politics. We can’t control either one, though, so we’ll just have to deal with whatever comes.

Some great conservation opportunities were realized in 2018, and some were missed. Story County added some significant wildlife and greenbelt lands to their public holdings during the past year. Thanks to continuing support and assistance from long-time partners like Pheasants Forever and the Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation, it appears that more land may be added in 2019. Progress continued on major water quality improvements to Hickory Grove Lake and its 4,000-acre watershed. The lake entered the winter at full draw-down of about 10 feet, but will likely be pumped even lower to allow dredging out tons of accumulated silt, protecting more shoreline from erosion, the creation of new fishing jetties and habitat structures, and even pedestrian access to the lake’s island.

The Iowa Legislature again failed to fund the Conservation and Outdoor Recreation Trust Fund that was created 10 years ago with very strong public support. Support to fund it has grown even stronger over that time and a broad coalition of supporters will again push to see it funded in 2019. Several long-standing wildlife and environmental protection laws were weakened at the federal level. Mining and oil interests were no doubt pleased. The long-overdue new Federal Farm Bill was just signed into law. It will have a huge impact on how much conservation work happens on farms and ranches for the next few years. I haven’t seen a summary of what will be offered, but will share some comments on it when I do. It’s fitting that all of us take an interest in this important legislation, even if we’re not farmers or ranchers, since our tax dollars fund it and it influences how vast acreages of land will be used.

I enjoyed visiting a number of parks, greenbelt lands and wildlife habitat areas over the past year. Although some areas have been acquired and developed since my retirement in 2011, it’s particularly interesting to visit areas where I worked, hunted and fished back in the ’60s, ’70s, ’80s and ’90s, when I spent more time playing and working outdoors. It has become ever clearer that nature doesn’t hold still. All living things grow older, just like I have. Communities of living things change over time, as well. Old trees die and are replaced, but seldom by the same kind of tree. New species appear due to climate change or human introduction. Some occasionally blend smoothly into their new communities, but the arrival of new species, particularly alien introductions, more often causes turmoil and imbalance. Native species suffer and decline as a result. Change seems to be accelerating, and it often takes lifetimes for new balances to be established. We can work to restore natural areas to a condition more like they were at an earlier, more favored, time. The forces of change won’t stop because natural areas are made up of living things, though, and they will probably end becoming something somewhat different than we imagined or hoped for. I won’t live long enough to see what becomes of all the wild areas I love, but I’ll sure enjoy watching as they adapt to ever-changing natural conditions. I’ll also be concerned when man-made influences push change faster than nature can adapt.

Steve Lekwa is a former director of Story County Conservation.