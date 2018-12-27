To the editor:

The recent decision on three hog confinements outside of Nevada was billed as a pro-agriculture decision. But what I saw at the County Board of Supervisors meeting looked a lot less like supporting agriculture and a lot more like rewarding campaign donors. The first issue on the agenda was a rezoning of land two miles west of Gilbert. The rezoning would add 70 homes to the area, a move that is controversial to both Gilbert residents and farmers in the area. Two farmers spoke about the problems these houses would cause to their farms, one even stating he would prefer a hog confinement. All three supervisors voted against the farmers in favor of the land owner and developer, Kurt Freidrich. The meeting moved to the hog confinement proposals. Scott Henry, Long View Pork’s owner, stated that they plan to do things right. This despite being two miles from town with several manure sites closer. Dozens of people spoke passionately about the effect of the confinements on their properties and the environment. Nevada City Administrator, Matt Mardesen, read a statement saying the confinements would inhibit residential grown when businesses are expanding in the area. Supervisors Rick Sanders and Marty Chitty appeared to listen but int he end took the Henry family at their word and approved all three proposals. What is the common denominator in these two decisions, it certainly wasn’t a pro-agriculture approach to County Planning, as evidenced by the rezoning decision. The real common denominator is who gave money to Supervisors Sanders and Chitty’s campaigns. Both the Henry family and Freidrich are campaign donors. This gives the appearance the the current Board of Supervisors is more interested in helping their friends instead of listening to their constituents.

Kimberly Stephens

Nevada