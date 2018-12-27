We’ve made it…we are finally presenting our last issues of 2018.

From myself and the others who help me in various ways to bring these papers to our readers every week throughout the year, we thank all of you who continue to subscribe to our print and/or online editions, and who follow us on social media. We also thank those businesses that support us by advertising in our papers and on our websites.

The holiday season this year has been one of our busiest where stories were concerned. So, I thank the great writers who contribute to our papers for helping me get all the stories that we were able to do out to our readers. We may have missed a few things, but we tried to get to as many as we could.

What’s most fun during the holiday season are some of the unique stories and once-a-year events that come up.

It’s fun, as writers, to do heartwarming stories that are so magical to hear at this time of year. Lynn Marr-Moore is especially talented at bringing these types of stories to light. We’ve had a few tearjerkers this year. Thank you to the families who invited us into their homes and into their hearts so we could present stories like this to our readers.

It’s also been an incredibly busy season of community Christmas celebrations and activities. We covered quite a few of those celebrations. To my contributing writers and photographers who helped by going to some of these holiday happenings, I thank you very much for doing so.

I consider myself extremely blessed to be able to work with some of the best contributing writers, photographers, columnists and artists in the business. If you are reading our papers, you are aware of the names you are seeing of those who help us.

One person’s name you don’t readily see on stories and in the paper is Wynne Landgraf, our unbelievably awesome proofreader. Wynne works tirelessly to go over every story from any of our writers, including myself and sports writer Joe Randleman, so that the copy reads as cleanly as possible. She often catches little misprints, typos and mistakes before the pages go to the press. Because she’s so detailed in her work, our writers and contributing writers can feel more confident in turning over their copy to us, knowing if something is amiss, Wynne will likely catch it.

I could go on and on with thanks, because honestly, it takes a lot of people’s help to continue to put out these two weekly newspapers. It’s truly a labor of love for those of us who do it; we simply love that people still want to share their stories and be part of these community publications.

Here’s to 2019! May it be a good year for stories, a good year for our communities and residents and a good year for these newspapers.

Marlys Barker is editor of the Nevada Journal and the Tri-County Times. She can be contacted by email at: mbarker@nevadaiowajournal.com.