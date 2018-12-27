To the editor:

And that is certainly what happened at Sandy Clark’s fourth Annual Christmas Concert on Dec. 8, so much so that there was an encore performance on the 16th. Both performances played to enthusiastic audiences. Jeff and I attended the first performance and I attended the second with a friend.

Sandy and Chris took full command of the stage, with Sandy opening with “Noel,” which was electrifying, stunning and set the tone for glorifying our Lord and Savior at this holy time of year.

There are not words to express the mix of emotions that touched the hearts of those of us in the audience. There were light moments with the “old standbys” that brought smiles and giggles. We enjoyed Sandy’s duets, along with Chris’s solos.

Then there were those moments so emotional and gripping that they brought heartfelt tears, reminding us of the whys and reasons to keep in touch with the true meaning of Christmas — for the wonderful gift sent from the Lord that night so long ago.

As Tom Richards was brought to the stage, bringing an added touch of spiritual inspiration, the mood returned to a completely reverent tone. Tom accompanied Chris and Sandy in two moving numbers, setting the show up for a stirring close to the concert. Chris sang “Mary Did You Know,” then Sandy closing with an emotional “A Baby Changes Everything.”

From start to finish, our Lord had to be looking down, being very pleased with how His gifts were shared by everyone involved with bringing this concert to the stage.

We say an emotional ‘Thank you.”

Marijo and Jeff Starnes

Colo