Being long-time Grinch fans and captivated by the whimsical promotional ads for “The Grinch,” we enjoyed the new movie at a North Grand Mall theater matinee. The classic “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” first aired in 1968. Linda and I watched it on our black-and-white television that first year, not realizing till many years later that it was produced in color. Boris Karloff’s narration of a simple story with a moral unfettered by plot enhancements, visual gimmickry and gratuitous humor created a captivating Christmas tale that continuous to resonate today and will not be bettered. That said, we did enjoy the new Grinch movie. It was entertaining and the inclusion of Fred (I will not be a spoiler by disclosing who or what Fred is) was a good strategy for creating a full-length movie from a rather short story. Also, it was totally child-friendly with positive messages — unlike the rude and crude Jim Carey version.

Then a few days ago, USA Today ran an article on its editors’ picks of the 20 all-time best Christmas movies. Included in the list was one of the first Christmas movies I remember, the 1951 version of “A Christmas Carol,” starring Alistair Sim. I first saw it on television as a teen, and it remains one of my favorite adaptations of Charles Dickens’ tale. Dickens would have approved the interpretation: A dark ghost story with some eerie apparitions and scary scenes. The eerie atmosphere was enhanced by deep shadow black-and-white filming. My other favorite movie of Dickens’ tale is the 1984 rendering starring George C. Scott as Scrooge. No one does Scrooge as well as Scott.

Speaking of classics, “It’s a Wonderful Life” and “Miracle on 34th Street” are two movies — produced just a year apart — that have generated Christmas spirit for several generations since the late 1940s. The former movie’s lead character, George Bailey, was played by superstar Jimmy Stewart, and Iowa’s own Donna Reed played George’s spouse. I like both movies but favor another that fits this genre but is not as well known. It is the made-for-TV movie “The Homecoming.” In the darkest hours of the 1930s depression, a poor Virginia mountain family attempts to put the best face on preparing for Christmas, while awaiting the return of the father/husband from his work in a distant city during a dangerous storm of snow and ice. This story of hope for the future is both humorous and poignant, and the movie became the pilot for the long-running series, The Waltons.

Several actors in The Homecoming continued in their same roles in The Waltons, including Richard Thomas who played John Boy, the main character in both the movie and the series. The best-known actor in the movie, Oscar winning Patricia Neal, did not continue on with the series, which was probably for the best. In her film roles, Patricia Neal always had a voice quality and outlook that seemed just over the border on the pessimistic side. That definitely would have doomed the upbeat Waltons. But her personality helped to convey the bleakness of Christmas during bad times in The Homecoming. This tale of the Walton’s Christmas brings back memories of my family’s Christmases those last years in Germany, when we were barely getting by.

Humorous Christmas movies are many. Always popular and a riot from beginning to end is National Lampoon’s “Christmas Vacation.” It has been around for about 30 years and like the other ‘Vacation” movies, it continues to appeal. A somewhat more recent movie, “Elf,” is one I cared little for on first viewing; however, my whole family loves this movie. With continued exposure over the years, I too have developed a fondness for this absurd fantasy featuring Will Ferrell as an overgrown elf, leaving Santa’s workshop for New York City to find his real father, who happens to be on Santa’s naughty list.

USA Today selects “Scrooged” as the number one Christmas movie. I guess beauty really is in the eyes of the beholder. I am unable to watch this movie completely at one sitting. Humorous, even outrageous, and loosely based on Dickens’ tale, Bill Murray and Carol Kane take the viewer through phantasmagoric visions of Christmas past, present and future.

Rounding out humorous Christmas films I include the hilarious “Christmas with the Kranks.” Based on John Grisham’s best-selling novel “Skipping Christmas,” empty nesters Luther and Nora Krank (Tim Allen and Jamie Lee Curtis) decide to skip Christmas when Luther discovers a Caribbean vacation would cost considerably less than what they spent on Christmas festivities the previous year. They soon incur the wrath of friends, neighbors, coworkers and others as they refuse to engage in any holiday activities. Linda and I first laughed ourselves silly on a car trip listening to a recorded book of Grisham’s novel. The movie does the book justice and is appropriate for the whole family.

I barely scratched the surface of the many Christmas movies, and with the Hallmark and Lifetime television channels, new Christmas movies run almost continuously. I could mention a few more favorites, but I have meandered long enough. I simply close quoting Tiny Tim from my favorite Christmas story: “God bless us, every one.”

Pete Korsching is an Iowa State University Emeritus Professor, a Nevada resident and a freelance columnist for the Nevada Journal.