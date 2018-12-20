To the editor:

I’d like to thank Senator Ernst for her hard work to strengthen Iowa’s rural economy. Sen. Ernst has been a leading advocate to help secure President Trump’s commitment to year-round sales of E15 fuel.

According to the 2018 Congressional Research Services’ report, farm income is down by almost half what it was five years ago. With Sen. Ernst’s commitment to year-round E15, Iowa farmers will gain access to a valuable, growing market for their crops. This directly benefits all of the producers and agribusinesses that do business in our communities.

During a recent town hall meeting in Story County, Sen. Ernst reiterated her commitment to working with the administration and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to make sure the restriction on sales of E15 during the summer months is fully lifted.

It is important our elected leaders continue working closely with the EPA to make sure the restriction is lifted quickly before this next summer. The sooner we see the fix, the sooner our communities will realize the benefits of greater market access for our farmers.

Brett Barker

Nevada