Megan B. Mann, 32, of Boone, died Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at Israel Family Hospice House in Ames. Due to COVID-19, a celebration of Megan’s life service will be at a later date. Condolences may be expressed online at www.amesmonument.com. Ames Monument & Cremation Center has been entrusted with the care of Megan and her family.