Marlyce Buttrick Hopson left this world August 8, 2020.

Born November 18, 1925 in Crosby, Minnesota. She grew up in Augusta, Iowa on her family’s farm where she helped with the gardening and milking cows. Her favorite chore was taking care of the chickens.

She graduated from Denmark Academy in 1943 and worked at Northwestern Bell as a switchboard operator. She married Carl Hopson on October 15, 1944.

They had two children, Sherry and Steven. Marlyce worked at Champion Spark Plug, retiring after 29 years.

Her hobbies included genealogy, growing roses, and participating in the Daughters of the American Revolution local chapter. She was extremely proud of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and loved spending time with them. Her children and grandchildren fondly remember holiday dinners and her famous dressing and her Christmas decorating, cookies, and candies.

She is survived by her son Steven Hopson; grandchildren Lisa Freeman, Ginger Ellison, Damon Hillyer, and Cari Hopson; and eight great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents Bruce Buttrick and Myrtle Tuttle; three sisters; two brothers; husband Carl Hopson; and daughter Sherry Hopson.

Due to COVID-19, a memorial service will be held at a later date.