Dale Seward Waters, 90, of Mt. Pleasant passed away on Saturday, August 8, 2020, at the farm he called home for most of his life.

Dale was born on April 25, 1930, at Mt. Union, Iowa the son of Paul & Gladys (Morrison) Waters.

Dale attended elementary school in Mt. Union and graduated high school from Mt. Pleasant in 1949. Dale served in the United States Army and was active duty from August of 1951 to May of 1953 in the Korean Conflict. He was wounded on Heartbreak Ridge and was awarded the Purple Heart and Bronze Star. On October 8, 1955, he was united in marriage to Harriett Hurley in Cantril, Iowa.

Dale was a farmer in Henry County all his life, raising cattle, hogs and crops. In 1969 he was awarded an Energy Award for his invention of a fertilizer adaptation. He was an innovator of the no till planting system. He served on the Pleasant Hill Cemetery Board, New London Elevator Board, and the Henry County Fair Board for 23 years and was awarded an Honorary Member of the 4-H in 1976. Dale and his family rode and showed horses belonging to several Southeast Iowa Saddle Clubs where they enjoyed showing and trail rides.

Dale was involved with judging of 4-H and other horse shows. Dale and Harriett were co-administers at the Henry County care Facility for 17 years. Later in life he took up motorcycling and enjoyed riding many miles with his good friend Dale Campbell. Dale enjoyed attending car shows and showing his 1946 Willys Jeep. In April of 2014, Dale and his daughter Connie attended the Eastern Iowa Honor Flight to Washington D.C.

Dale loved his family and spending time with them. He is survived by his wife Harriett, and his children, Connie Krieger and special friend Paul Boles, Mark and Bonita Waters, Chris and Rich Kuckes all of Mt. Pleasant, and Carol and Randy Cary of Sperry, his grandchildren, Russell Krieger, Caleb and Kelly Waters, Sam Kuckes, Rachel Kuckes and fiancée Emily Hauswirth of Mt. Pleasant, Alex Cary of West Des Moines and Jessica Cary of Mediapolis, and one great grandchild Emerson Waters.

Dale was preceded in death by his parents, three sisters, Dorothy Haist, Betty Inglebright and MaryBelle Walker.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, August 13, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at the Murphy Funeral Home of Mt. Pleasant with Reverend David Bracht-Wagner officiating. Burial will follow in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery with Full Military Honors conducted by the Henry County Honor Guard.

Friends may call after 2 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home. The family will not be present.

Memorials may be directed to the Eastern Iowa Honor Flight in his memory.

