Chnita Amenell, 56, of Burlington, died at 12:05 p.m. Thursday, August 6, 2020, at the Great River Medical Center in West Burlington.

Born March 11, 1964, in El Paso, TX, she was the daughter of Marion Ronald Yeargin and Peggy Knight Alberson. On June 10, 1989, she married Bradley James Amenell in Burlington.

Chnita worked for the Burlington Community School District for over 20 years, most recently holding the position of Librarian Assistant at North Hill Elementary.

She was a very generous person who would do anything for anybody, and a loving and caring mother and who was loved by all the school kids. She enjoyed crocheting, and made many baby blankets over the years. She was an avid reader, and enjoyed playing words games, and painting on her tablet.

Survivors include her father, Ron Yeargin of CA; her mother, Peggy Alberson of Burlington; her husband, Bradley Amenell of Burlington; one daughter, Paige of New Providence, IA; one son, Patrick of Burlington; one brother, Darryl (Lisa) Yeargin of Fort Madison; mother-in-law, Roberta Amenell; sister-in-law, Shayla (Carl) Blackburn of Niota, IL; brother-in-law, Dustin (Jody) Amenell of Pleasant Hill, IA; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her paternal and maternal grandparents, and her step-father, David J. Alberson.

Visitation will be from 12:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. with the family to receive friends from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Prugh-Thielen Funeral Home.

The funeral service for Mrs. Amenell will be 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at Prugh-Thielen Funeral Home with Chaplain Randy Gearhart officiating.

Cremation has been entrusted to the Prugh Crematory.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established for the Burlington Elementary School Libraries.

Prugh Funeral Service is in care of the arrangements.

