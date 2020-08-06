Victoria Jane Oaks, 73, of New London and formerly of Oquawka, died Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at her daughter’s home.

She was born August 16, 1946 in Burlington, the daughter of Junior Cornell and Helen Maxine (Betty) Coover. On August 14, 1965 she married Gary Lee Oaks in Biggsville; he died May 24, 2011.

She and her husband owned and operated Yogi’s Ice Cream & Sandwiches in Biggsville. She was a 1964 graduate of Union High School and of the Methodist faith.

Victoria enjoyed jigsaw puzzles, people watching, game shows and oldies music. She loved being outside, gardening, was a wonderful cook and especially enjoyed baking. It was always her pleasure doing for others. Family was very important to her and enjoyed time spent with her grandchildren. She was looking forward to the opening of Oaklee’s Lunchbox, named for her great-granddaughter.

She is survived by daughters, Becky (Mark) Hays of New London and Joni (Tim) Wells of Washington, IA; granddaughters, Erin Elizabeth Foster and Jade Victoria Wells; grandson, Olin Timothy Wells; and the love of her life, great-granddaughter, Oaklee Jane; brothers, Dennis and David Coover of Oquawka; nephews, Ray and Craig McIntire and niece, Jacie Landrum.

Victoria was preceded in death by her husband, parents, one sister and brother-in-law Carole and Ray McIntire, and nephew Joe McIntire.

According to her wishes, Victoria has been cremated and inurnment will be held at a later date.

A memorial has been established to the New London Rescue Unit.

